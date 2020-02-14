Howrah civic body to set up gate in memory of Pulwama martyr

Kolkata: Remembering the sacrifice of a CRPF jawan from Bauria in Howrah district a year ago in the Pulwama attack, the local civic body has taken up the initiative of setting up a gate (toron) in memory of martyr Bablu Santra.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday tweeted: "Solemnly remembering the CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 after a terror attack. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Jai Hind."

It may be recalled that Santra from Howrah and Sudip Biswas were two of the 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred when a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attacked their convoy at Lethpora near Awantipora in Pulwama on 14 February in 2019.

Uluberia Municipality authorities have taken decision to set up the memorial gate, after being requested by local residents of Bauria's Chak Kashi village.

Abhoy Das, chairman of Uluberia Municipality, said: "The decision on setting up the toron has been finalised. Today we will be meeting the family members of Bablu Santra, where we will discuss and finalise the location where it will be constructed. The work of constructing the same will start without any delay once the spot is finalised."

He further said that he had crossed many hurdles to join CRPF as it had always been his motto to serve the country.

Members of a local club have already set up a statue of Santra, where a large number

of people paid floral tribute to the martyr on completion of one year of the incident on Friday.

The civic authorities have erected a shed of fabricated iron sheet over the statue and made arrangements so that the place remains properly illuminated after sunset.

Mita Santra, the martyr's wife, said: "Nothing can fill up the vacuum. But, we have to face the reality. However, CRPF, the state government and the local authorities have always been stood beside us."

Santra said that their girl studies in class II at present. She can realise the absence of her father and after two to three years, she would understand what had actually happened on this day in 2019.

The municipality has also organised a football tournament in the area in memory of Bablu Santra.

Similarly, the local BDO has visited the house of

martyr Sudip Biswas at Haspukuria village in Nadia district and paid tribute to the

martyr.

It may be mentioned that there was also a discussion to set up a half bust of Biswas somewhere in the area.