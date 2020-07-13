Howrah civic body delivers essentials at door-step in containment zones

Kolkata: The Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) has reintroduced the mechanism of delivering essentials and grocery items at the door-steps of residents at containment zones.



There are at present 56 containment zones in Howrah, but the facility has been made available at the 17 containment zones in HMC area.

A team comprising 100 employees of the civic body has been set up and they are

being named as "COVID warriors".

A resident of a containment zone can contact toll free phone numbers - 6292232855 and 6292232867 - to get grocery items at their door steps. A COVID warrior will visit the house of a caller to collect the price of the requisitioned grocery items and get the same from a shop nearby for the person staying at the containment zone.

Around eight COVID warriors are working at each containment zone. A senior officer of HMC said: "The step has been taken to ensure that residents of containment zones do not face any trouble in getting supplies of essentials and grocery items. It will reduce the tendency of people to come out for no proper reasons."