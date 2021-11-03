Howrah civic body consults foreign firm to end waterlogging woes

kolkata: The Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) is taking advice from a Netherlands-based organisation to bring an end to the decades-old menace of waterlogging during monsoon in Kolkata's twin city.



Every year during monsoon, thousands of people in Howrah city face inconvenience due to waterlogging. The water does not recede even after seven days in certain places in the district's urban part.

Residents of at least 35 out of 66 wards of the civic body face the inconvenience due to the menace of waterlogging.

Even train services also get affected due to water logging at Tikiapara Car Shed.

A meeting of an official of the organisation from Netherlands with top brass of HMC and Howrah Police Commissionerate took place at the HMC headquarters on Tuesday in this connection. They also visited the Najirganj pumping station as well. Chairman of the Board of administrators of the HMC Sujoy Chakraborty said: "We have brought in the Netherlands-based organisation for seeking advice to solve the menace. A detailed plan of action would be prepared for the same".

Meanwhile, the Corporation has taken up a major drive to check the spread of dengue, malaria and other vector borne diseases. This comes after an 8-year-old resident of Jogen Mukherjee lane under ward 24 of the civic body, Riya Chatterjee, reportedly died of dengue on Monday.