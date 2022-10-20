Howrah cash haul case: Police spot bank transactions worth about Rs 207 crore

KOLKATA: Kolkata police spotted transactions worth Rs 207 crore made through 22 bank accounts of Sailesh Pandey in the last one year. A team of investing officers have gone to Gujarat in search of another accused who was involved in the multi-crore online fraud.

The incident occurred in connection with online fraud committed in Howrah. The investigating officers on Tuesday came to know about transactions worth Rs 77 crore which were made through two bank accounts of Sailesh Pandey in the past month. However, police have so far blocked Rs 20 crore which was found in the bank accounts. In the course of the investigation, the police came to know that Sailesh has three flats in Howrah, including one in the Mandirbazar area. When police conducted a raid there, they found about Rs 6 crore hidden inside a storage box under a bed recently.

After the search and seizure police sealed the flat as well. Police suspect that Sailesh used to earn money using fraudulent means.

As reported in a news daily, the officers also came to know that an application in the name of IX global was formed in USA and it was operated from Nigeria. Multi-crore transactions happened through this app. However, Millennium Post could not verify the details.

Reportedly, Kolkata Police have written to Google seeking information about the app.

The fraudsters have spread their network in various other countries as well, investigation reveals.

Police also came to know that around 17 bank accounts were opened from Jharkhand and around Rs 57 crore were transacted through these accounts, police said.

Last Sunday night, Rs 5.95 crore was recovered from his Mandirtala flat. A lookout notice has already been issued for Sailesh and his brother.