Howrah-Bandel section: Train services to stay suspended for four hours from May 13 to 26

KOLKATA: Train services will remain shut in Howrah-Bandel section for four hours every day for two weeks from May 13 due to some works.



A notification was issued by the Eastern railways on Tuesday in this regard. Daily commuters in the route may face inconveniences.

According to sources, train services will remain closed from 11 am till 2 pm everyday between 13-26 May in the Howrah-Bandel section. It may be extended till 3 pm on some days.

The decision has been taken to close train services due to interlocking works on the third line in Bandel –Mogra. Around 68 trails which ply through the region will be cancelled. More than 12 long distance trains including Howrah-Malda, Howrah-Joynagar Express have also been cancelled. In addition to that, three express trains, two MEMU and two local trains have been diverted. Many other trains will be rescheduled.

Sources said that 18 Up and Down trains each in Howrah-Bandel section will be cancelled. One Up and Down train each will be cancelled in Howrah-Bali and Howrah-Memari line.

In Howrah-Burdwan main section, 3 trains in Up and Down will be cancelled. Two trains in Bandel-Katwa and 4 trains in Bandel-Naihati sections will also be cancelled. One train each in the Up and Down line in the Sealdah-Burdwan section will be canceled.