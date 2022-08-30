Howrah: 3 killed in two separate road mishaps

KOLKATA: Three persons, including a seven-year-old child was killed in two separate road accidents in Domjur and Bagnan of Howrah on Monday.



During the wee hours of Monday, a light goods vehicle moving towards Dankuni along the National Highway (NH)-16.

While passing through the Pakuria bus stand area in Domjur, the light goods vehicle rammed behind a parked truck.

Due to the impact of the collision, three persons including the driver got stuck inside the cabin. Local people informed the cops and subsequently police reached the spot within a short period of time. Police used gas cutter to cut the body of the light goods vehicle to rescue the three trapped persons.

When the trio was rushed to Domjur hospital, the helper and a labourer were declared brought dead. The driver has been admitted to the hospital. Police brought a crane and removed the light goods vehicle and cleared the road. It is suspected that the driver had fallen asleep and thus failed to control the vehicle.

In another incident after a few hours, a pick up van hit behind an auto at Tamul area of Bagnan in Howrah rural area on NH-16.

Local people told the cops that the auto had stopped for passengers when the accident took place. A seven year old child died on the spot while four other passengers suffered critical injuries.

Police rushed the injured people to Uluberia hospital where they have been admitted. The pick up van has been seized by the police but the driver somehow managed to escape after the accident.