Howrah: 3 killed, 21 injured in road accident, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2L for family of deceased

KOLKATA: At least three persons were killed and 21 injured after a head-on collision took place between a private bus and a truck in Howrah's Panchla area on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of the deceased. Banerjee tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Panchla, Howrah which led to the death of 3 people and 21 injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. GoWB will provide Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and are extending all assistance possible to those injured." According to sources, the private bus of route Karunamoyee, Salt Lake to Muchighata was going towards Joypur. Around 6 pm, when the bus was moving through the Dhularbandh area, a head-on collision took place with a 10-wheeler truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

Local people started rescuing the injured passengers and police were also informed. Cops from the Panchla police station went to the spot and arranged ambulances to rush the injured persons to the hospital.Police informed that three persons, including the driver of the truck and bus along with a woman passenger, died on the spot.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital from where they have been shifted to Uluberia sub-divisional hospital and Howrah district hospital for better treatment.