How many Bengali films screened in 3 yrs: State seeks report from theatres

kolkata: The state government has sought a report from the authorised representatives of the multiplexes and the single-screen cinema halls across the state on the number of Bengali films that they have screened for the last three financial years from 1/4/2019 to 31/3/2022.



The concerned representatives have been asked to send a yearly report for the last three fiscals — from April 2019 to March 2020, from April 2020 to March 2021 and from April 2021 to March 2022.

A letter undersigned by the Additional Director of state Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department has asked for the report in an enclosed format within April 30, 2022.

The I&CA department in September 2018 had brought out a notification directing every cinema hall and at least one screen of every multiplex situated in the state to have 120 prime-time shows of Bengali films mandatorily throughout the year – with at least one show per day for a minimum of 120 days in aggregate during the year. The order is effective throughout the state barring the GTA areas. Shows between 12 noon to 9 pm mean prime time shows. A necessary amendment was made to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956 to encourage and promote the Bengali film industry.

With a number of single-screen theatres getting closed it was found that Bengali films were not getting much space in multiplexes. Presently, a

number of south Indian films including Bhojpuri have been screened in multiplexes.

Actor Dev, on more than one occasion, had flagged off the concern of the Tollywood industry that Bengali films do not get the proper release platform with Bollywood and Hollywood

films dominating.