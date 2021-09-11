'How can chargesheet against MLAs be filed without Speaker's consent'

Kolkata: Speaker of the state Assembly Biman Banerjee is writing to the Central agencies, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for flouting the set norms of not taking the Speaker's consent before filing chargesheet containing names of the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).



Concerned senior officers of the investigating agencies would also be summoned to the Assembly if needed.

As per the set norms, consent of the Speaker of Lok Sabha or state Assembly is needed to file chargesheet against an MP or an MLA. According to the sources in the office of the Speaker of the state Assembly, no such consent was taken in this case.

After the CBI, the ED has also submitted a chargesheet in connection with the Narada case containing names of state Transport minister Firhad Hakim, state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra.

Sources said the letter is ready to be sent on Monday to the Central agencies seeking an explanation as to why the norms of taking the Speaker's consent was flouted.

On September 1, the ED filed its chargesheet before a special court. The court ordered issuance of summons to state Transport minister Firhad Hakim, state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee for their appearance on November 16. This apart, the court also took cognisance against suspended IPS officer SMH Mirza.

Reacting to the issue, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said the consent of the Speaker should have been taken as a suo motu chargesheet cannot be submitted.