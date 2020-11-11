House from where five bodies were recovered sealed

BALURGHAT: Police sealed the house of Tapan's Jamalpur from where five dead bodies of the same family were recovered. The body of Anu Barman was found hanging while his mother Ulubala, wife Mallika and two children Beauty and Snigdha were lying dead in a pool of blood on Sunday.

"We have sealed the house so that no evidence can be destroyed. There will be a forensic test of the house. We are investigating the case in all angles. Soon the matter will be solved," said Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta.

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been lodged with police at Tapan police station by Lalita Sarkar (Barman), the elder sister of Anu Barman on Tuesday claiming it to be a planned murder by the outsiders and not by her brother. She said someone committed the crime to grab the property and agricultural land of him.

"There was some cash along with jewelleries missing from the house We have demanded thorough police investigation," she said.

On the basis of the written complaint, police have initiated a probe. Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta, Additional Police Superintendent Md Nasim and Officer-in-Charge of Tapan police station Satkar Sayanbbo visited the area already and interrogated the neighbours and locals to find out the clues. Police have also recovered a chopper from an adjacent pond of the house and suspected it to be a murder weapon. Forensic tests of it will be conducted, it is learnt. There was something written in Anu's hand and the police are investigating it too.

District president of South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress Goutam Das visited the area and talked to the deceased's relatives and assured them of staying beside. He was accompanied by saha-sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad Lalita Tigga and district youth president of the party Ambarish Sarkar.