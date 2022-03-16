'Hotter days ahead, temp to go up by 3-4 degree Celsius'

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has warned that the highest temperature in the city may go up by 3-4 degree Celsius in the next few days giving a sense of discomfort to the people.



The sky may, however, remain partially cloudy in Kolkata and its adjoining districts in the next 48 hours. The lowest temperature in the city was registered at 21.7 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at around 33.7 degree Celsius. The relative humidity level touched 86 percent on Tuesday. There is no prediction of rainfall in Bengal as of now. The MeT office said that people may witness comparatively colder weather in the night and morning hours. The discomfort level will rise as the day will progress."A low pressure trough is situated over north Bengal and Sikkim as a result there may be partially cloudy skies in some parts. The weather in some of the western districts will mostly remain dry in the next couple of days," MeT office said.The weather office had earlier predicted that the temperature would soar after Holi. The highest temperature in most of the south Bengal districts has already reached 33-34 degree Celsius. People will start experiencing hot weather after Holi. Bengal has seen fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession this winter and it caused infections among the people.