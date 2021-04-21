Hot water poured on minor after refusal to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

KOLKATA: A minor boy suffered burn injuries after a BJP leader's husband allegedly poured boiled water on him for not chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' at Phulia of Shantipur in Nadia on Monday.



According to sources, the minor boy lives with his father at Phuliapara. As his father does not earn sufficient, the boy often used to ask for food in his neighbourhood.

On Monday he went to a local tea stall and asked for food from the owner. It has been alleged that the tea stall owner, Mahadeb Pramanik asked the boy to chant 'Jai Shree Ram,' which the latter refused to do. On the contrary, the boy uttered 'Khela Hobe'.

Upon hearing, this Mahadeb turned angry and allegedly poured boiling water on the boy. When the boy tried to flee, Mahadeb caught him and assaulted. A few local people rescued the boy and rushed him to Phulia health centre from where he was shifted to Shantipur state general hospital.

Over the issue, local people became agitated and put up a blockade on NH-34 demanding immediate arrest. Later police assured the people about taking stringent action following which the blockade was withdrawn. It may be mentioned that Mahadeb's wife, Mithu Pramanik is a local BJP leader and was a candidate in the Panchayat elections. Police are looking for Mahadeb as he fled from the area since the incident took place.