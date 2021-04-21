Hot & sultry days ahead for city

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Tuesday predicted that heat wave conditions will prevail in various South Bengal districts in the next couple of days with the city to witness a very hot and sultry weather in the next few days.



The mercury will continue to soar with the humidity and discomfort level going beyond normal. People in the western districts will experience 'loo' in the next few days. The South Bengal districts will continue to witness hot and humid weather in the next 48 hours. An occasional rainfall may drench the people in North Bengal towards the end of the week while some pockets in South Bengal may witness slight rainfall in the next 48 hours.

"Loo may prevail in various South Bengal districts including the city. There is no prediction of Norwester in Kolkata and its adjoining districts as of now. There is hardly any possibility of rainfall in South Bengal. Some of the North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong may receive slight rainfall," a weather official said.

The city may record the highest temperature this year. The highest temperature touched 40 degree Celsius in various South Bengal districts in March this year. The city registered its highest temperature at 38.5 degree Celsius, three degrees higher than normal while the lowest temperature stood at 27.1 degree Celsius, which is one notch higher than normal. The highest humidity level touched 94 per cent.

A senior official of the MeT office said the temperature in the Western districts such as Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Midnapore, Birbhum and West Burdwan may hover between 41 and 43 degree Celsius in the next few days. The Real Feel temperature will be slightly higher in these districts. The discomfort level will be challenging for people in South Bengal districts, including the city, as the humidity level will be on a higher side. The temperature in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and others may go up by 1-2 degrees.