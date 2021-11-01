Host of treatment facilities, including cancer, to be introduced at SSKM soon

Kolkata: A host of new facilities including a sports medicine center and cancer treatment center will be introduced at the IPGMER & SSKM Hospital from next year.



State government has already announced the IPGMER and SSKM Hospital as the center of excellence in the field of medical research. The doctors from Bengal will get more opportunities to carry out research works at the SSKM, one of the premier institutions run by the state government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in July this year announced the setting up of two more cancer treatment centers in the state — one at the SSKM Hospital and other in North Bengal. Bengal is setting up cancer hospitals in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. According to state government data, around 25 per cent of cancer patients from the state go to Mumbai for treatment. They often face difficulties accommodations and also face problems in getting appointments with doctors. Keeping these issues in mind the Bengal Chief Minister asked her government to complete the project on the priority basis.

Once a cancer treatment center comes up at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, it will be immensely beneficial for the people from North Bengal as they do not even have to travel to Kolkata for cancer treatment.

Tata Memorial Centre in Rajarhat and Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) are one of premier institutions in the city dedicated for cancer treatment.

Once the two Cancer treatment centers are thrown operational, people will get cancer treatment from state government owned hospitals at free of costs. It may be mentioned that SSKM and its 6 annex buildings have a total of 3,200 beds currently.