Host of dev projects, including construction of over 250km road, poll plank for Chiranjeet

Kolkata: Two-time MLA from Barasat, actor Chiranjeet Chakraborty (Deepak) who is contesting from the same seat said that he will win by a greater margin this time and he attributes the credit to a host of development works including the upgradation of sewerage and drainage system which remained neglected during the Left front regime.



He said that in the past ten years there has been a revamp in infrastructure. Around 187km concrete roads and 253km black top roads have been constructed in Barasat. High-mast lightings have been installed throughout the town. Drainage system has been completely revamped.

"When I became an MLA for the first time in 2011, there were narrow lanes not properly lit up. Garbage used to have been dumped here and there. I took a pledge that I would change the scenario of the town and I did it. A land has been identified where modern technology based disposal mechanisms would be set up. We have spoken to a Maharashtra based company for the project," said Chakraborty.

Expressing his confidence about winning for three consecutive times, the actor said: "I hope that my margin will be increased this time as I see tremendous response from the people every time I go out for my campaign. Celebrity status always gives me an edge and this time also there will be no exception. I am in the hearts of the people of Barasat."

On development he further stated: "Works are going on to upgrade Vidyasagar Stadium into that of an international standards. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee approved the project and has given a fund of Rs 20 crore initially. We have set up an indoor stadium for badminton on KNC road." The veteran superstar also vows to set up a Nandan-like iconic cultural hub in Barasat in the name of 'Sunandan' if he retains seat. "An auditorium would be set up with 250 seats with an AC exhibition hall on the ground floor along with a cafeteria. There are many theater groups and artists in Barasat," he said.

Taking on BJP's 'outsider' theory, he said the election result will reveal it all. "The Oppositions are raising only one issue of me being an outsider. What will they do? They cannot level corruption charges against me. However, I have nothing personal against anybody and would not say anything against other party candidates. Let people decide whom they choose. There is no question for BJP having an advantage. Even the BJP's candidate is a new comer and nobody knows him."

Chakraborty received 99,667 votes in 2016 while his nearest rival Forward Block's (FB) Sanjib Chattopadhyay got 74,668 votes. BJP's Bithika Mandal got 22,537. This time BJP has fielded Sankar Chatterjee while Chattopadhyay is again contesting on FB ticket.