Hosps told to share info of ICU patients 4 times a day

Kolkata: In the wake of rising number of Covid cases in Bengal, the state Health department directed both the government and private hospitals to further strengthen Covid Patient Management System. All the hospitals have been asked to communicate information relating to Covid infected patients admitted in CCU or ICU to Swasthya Bhawan four times a day.



In a fresh directive issued to the health establishments, it has been said information must be shared promptly with Swasthya Bhawan when a Covid infected patient is admitted to a hospital. The hospitals also have to inform the details about the patient's family and contact number. Information related to Covid infected critical patients admitted in general wards must be shared with Swasthya Bhawan twice a day while in case of other infected patients in general ward communication can be done once in a day. The Health department has sent the order to all the Chief Medical Officers of Health in the districts.

The reports of tests for each patient must be shared with the department. If a patient dies of Covid, the hospital has to inform the Health department within 4 hours since the time of death. The Superintendents of hospitals will have the responsibility to inform the department on time.

The Covid Patient Management System (CPMS) was launched in July 2020 with an objective of capturing 100 percent data pertaining to admission, IPD early warning score, laboratory investigation and discharge or death of every patient admitted in a Covid hospital.

Now, with the sudden upsurge of Covid in the state, the hospitals have been directed to follow CPMS for all Covid patients admitted to the hospitals. The Health department also asked the hospitals to fill up a form that contains some specific information. Citizens' friendly OTP-based interface was also introduced so that the relatives of the patients can access the status of their patients online any time based on CPMS. It may be mentioned here that the State government on Thursday asked all the government and private hospitals to take all necessary arrangements to combat Covid within 48 hours.

The private hospitals in the city have, however, pointed out that almost all the private hospitals in Kolkata have been facing a crisis of Remdisivir supply for the last couple of days.

The drug is not available with most of the vendors. Even, manufacturers like Cipla, ZydusCadilla and Hetero have not been able to ensure a steady supply.

"Critical care doctors have suggested not admitting any more Covid patients till the supply is regularised. We have received a lot of support from the State Health department in procuring the drug as of today, but the crisis is an ongoing one. While we are sure the state government will continue to support us, shortage in supply will cause difficulties and affect treatment of Covid patients, given that the number of cases are going up," a senior official from a private hospital said.