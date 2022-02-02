Hosps & Med Colleges asked to conduct fire mock drills

KOLKATA: In the wake of Burdwan Medical College fire incident, the State Health department has directed all the Hospitals and Medical Colleges to conduct fire mock drills at regular intervals and all the hospital authorities have to upload the fire mechanism related updates on a WhatsApp number floated by the Health department.



Health department has made an additional chief medical officer of health from each district or an assistant super in case of Medical Colleges administrators of the WhatsApp group.

State PWD and Fire and Emergency department will conduct the mock drills in all the hospitals and medical colleges to check the power supply and to find out if there are any technical glitches.

The superintendents and principals of various medical colleges and hospitals will coordinate with the state PWD and Fire departments, according to a directive issued by the health department. All the hospital authorities have been urged to ensure the safety of the patients, doctors, health workers and also the government property.

The state Health department in November last year had asked all the medical

college hospitals and the district hospitals to conduct a fire audit.

During that time the Health department directed the superintendents and principals of various medical college hospitals in the state and also the Chief Medical Officers of Health in the districts to find out if there are any lapses in the fire fighting mechanism with the help of the state Fire department and PWD. The department has once again reminded all the hospitals about the fire audit following the fire incident in Burdwan Medical College. The hospitals have been asked that fire licenses must be renewed at the right time. After coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government has given enough stress on the fire fighting mechanism in various government hospitals.