Hosps in all dists asked to conduct fire audit

Kolkata: In the wake of a massive fire in a Covid hospital in Maharashtra that claimed several lives, the state Health department has asked all the medical college hospitals and the district hospitals to conduct a fire audit and to submit a report in this regard.



The Health department directed the superintendents and principals of various medical college hospitals in the state and also the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoH) in the districts to find out if there are any lapses in the fire fighting mechanism with the help of the state Fire department and PWD.

The superintendents and principals of various medical colleges and hospitals will coordinate with the state PWD and Fire departments, according to a directive issued by the health department.

Both the government departments will help the hospital authorities to smoothly conduct the fire audit and the reports will have to be submitted to Swasthya Bhawan.

It may be mentioned here that after coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government has given enough stress on the fire fighting mechanism in various government hospitals.

A fire station has been installed inside the premises of various medical colleges to check any untoward incidents.

State has 203 hospitals dedicated for the treatment of Covid-19 of which 196 are government hospitals. The government has requisitioned 7 private hospitals for the purpose.