Hospital asked to pay Rs 5L compensation for faulty surgery

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishments Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Friday asked Green View Nursing Home in North 24-Parganas' Khardah to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of a patient, who sustained injuries during operation.



WBCERC Chairperson Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said Keshab Das was admitted to the nursing home with abdomen pain. The doctors at the hospital performed appendix surgery. They ended up causing injuries to his colon. As the patient developed serious complications, he was later shifted to a higher set up where another surgery was conducted to heal the injuries.

"We have directed the Green View nursing home to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the patient in six installments. There was negligence in the treatment of the hospital. The second hospital had to perform curative surgery," Banerjee said.

In another incident, Sadhin Mondal, a resident of Tahatta in Nadia lodged a complaint against a private nursing home saying that his wife Tutun Mondal (36) was admitted to Tehatta Nursing Home. She was pregnant. Mondal has alleged that the nursing home took Rs 10,000 and kept the patient throughout the night untreated. She had developed complications and shifted to another hospital the next morning. Mondal raised questions as to why the previous nursing home did not transfer the patient when the patient's health condition remained critical.

The nursing home authorities, however, claimed during hearing that they recommended shifting of the patient and arranged an ambulance on the next day. The Commission, however, found that the nursing home did not treat the patient during the night. The nursing home has been asked to pay a compensation of Rs 40,000 to the patient.