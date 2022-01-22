Hospital asked to give Rs 5 lakh compensation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Friday directed Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Budge Budge to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of a patient who was kept at the hospital without any treatment.



The hospital authorities during the hearing told the WBCERC that they could not provide proper treatment as it took over five days to get a Covid report and hence they were not sure whether the patient was positive or not. The patient eventually tested positive for Covid.

The hospital also claimed that they did not have adequate Covid infrastructure. The family members of the patient, however, alleged that the patient was 'driven out' by the hospital.

According to the WBCERC, the patient, Manwar Rahman Mistry, a resident of

Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas was admitted to the hospital on July 24 in 2020

with Covid negative certificate. He had respiratory complications.

On July 26, the hospital verbally told the family members that the patient was Covid positive. On July 28, the hospital again said there was some mistake in the report.

On July 29, the patient's swab sample was again sent for Covid test. The patient virtually remained at the hospital for over five days without any treatment.

The patient was admitted to the hospital under the West Bengal Health Scheme. Patient's son Seikh Jahiruddin alleged that the patient was eventually driven out of the hospital.

"The patient was not given proper treatment as the Covid report did not arrive. The hospital has also said that they did not have Covid infrastructure. We have asked the hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh," said WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee.

In another development, the WBCERC asked Sun View Nursing Home in West Midnapore's Ghatal to return Rs 20,000 as it overcharged a Covid-infected patient.

The five-bed nursing home charged the patient over Rs 1 lakh.

The patient, Seikh Rafiq Ali, was admitted with respiratory issues and various comorbidities.