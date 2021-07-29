Hosp told to arrange lunch for old age home inmates

kolkata: In an unprecedented order, the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed the Belle Vue Hospital to arrange a lunch for the inmates of 'Little Sisters of The Poor' an old age home, situated on AJC Bose road as a token punishment as the family members of a patient lodged a complaint of misbehavior against some nursing staff members of the hospital.



WBCERC chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that one doctor had registered a complaint with the commission that some nursing staff of the hospital had misbehaved with his wife who was admitted to the hospital after being infected with Covid.

The patient was later released from the hospital after she recovered.

The doctor however told the WBCERC that he had no complaint against any doctors of the hospital.

The complainant pointed out that they had no grievance against the hospital.

The doctor said that the behaviour of some nursing staff was not up to the mark and it is not expected from a top class hospital like Belle Vue.

The complainant also told the Commission that they do not require any compensation from the hospital.

After hearing the case, the WBCERC told the hospital to throw a lunch for the inmates of the old age home.

"The hospital has expressed regret over the issue. The complainant said that they were happy with the treatment provided by the doctors and the hospital.

They also wanted to draw the attention of the commission that such an incident should not happen in a hospital like Belle Vue," said Banerjee.

The hospital authorities have agreed to arrange lunch for the inmates of the old age home.

Some officials from the hospital will visit the old age home on Thursday to discuss the matter as to when the lunch would be arranged.