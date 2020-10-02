Kolkata: Expressing anguish at the sorry state of affairs of Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation and coming down heavily on the BJP, particularly on Narendra Modi who claimed himself to be a "chowkidar" against all unlawful act for remaining silent on the recent incidents of rape and subsequent murder in Uttar Pradesh,



Abhishek Banerjee, president Trinamool Youth Congress and party's MP said that "Horrors continue, yet the "CHOWKIDARS" are asleep."

Referring to the Bhadohi incident where another Dalit girl was raped by upper caste goons, Banerjee tweeted: "Horrors continue, yet the "CHOWKIDARS" are asleep. Now, Bhadohi witnesses a vicious act of violence with another young Dalit girl, ironically on the eve of Non-violence day. This is @BJP4India's Uttar Pradesh—where the rule of law ends & the rule of upper-caste savages begins."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police stopped Trinamool Congress MPs led by Derek O' Brien from going to the house of the victim girl in Hathras. They pushed O' Brien to the ground and misbehaved with

Protima Mondol, another party's MP.

O'Brien tweeted: "GandhiJayanti. International day of non-violence A brave reporter shot video of @AITCofficial MP Pratima Mondal (SC) here at Hathras 1km from victim's home.We r here on a peaceful mission to pay condolences to the grieving family. Lady MP was MANHANDLED by UP SDM #HathrasHorror."

Mondol said: "I belong to the scheduled caste and an MP, the way the police behaved with me is shocking. One can imagine how they are behaving with common women in UP."

The members of Banglar Gorbo Mamata in its tweet said: "Is this a #democracy? @AITCofficial MPs have been heckled,female MPs being manhandled, @derekobrienmp being pinned down on the floor when all they wanted to do was meet the family of #manisha_valmiki! This is absolutely unacceptable & strict action must be taken against UPPolice."

It further tweeted: "What a shame @narendramodi ji that an @AITCofficial Lok Sabha MP & representative of the SC community Pratima Mondal was manhandled by male officers of @Uppolice HAS IT BECOME A TREND IN UP TO DISREPECT SC WOMEN @myogiadityanath? #ShameOnYogi #HathrasHorror #DalitLivesMatter."

Members of Trinamool Mahila Congress led by its president Chandrima Bhattacharya and national spokesperson Shashi Panja took out a candle march on Mayo Road to protest against the rape and murder of Dalit girls in UP. They condemned the incidents and criticized the UP government for not allowing party MPs to met the family members of the hapless girl at Hathras.

Senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said the UP government was trying to "hide the truth".

"The Yogi Adityanath government is trying to hide the truth, which is why it is stopping the media and the opposition party leaders from meeting the family members. Our MPs were unarmed and they just wanted to meet the family, what is wrong in it? They so afraid that they had to issue prohibitory orders... We condemn it," Roy said.