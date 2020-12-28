Hopeful that normalcy will get restored in New Year: Mamata writes to students

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to students expressing her heartfelt greetings of the New Year, leaving behind all struggles of the Covid situation, in which they are going to get Rs 10,000 each to buy tabs or smartphones.



Banerjee has recently announced giving Rs 10,000 to each of the 9.5 lakh Higher Secondary students using which they can buy tabs to undertake online classes without facing any inconveniences.

In her letter to the students, she wrote that "This year has passed amidst Covid pandemic. Entire world was affected. But I am hopeful that normalcy will get restored in the New Year and we can go back to our normal daily life. You all also can carry out your studies in a normal situation like before. You all are the future of the country. Carry on with your studies properly".

She further stated in her letter to the students that "you all will be happy to know that the state government is giving Rs 10,000 to each of you all to buy a tablet PC or a good smartphone. It will be credited to your bank accounts. I hope our initiative will help you all to carry on with your studies in a better way in future."

She also expressed her gratitude to their parents, teachers and well wishers.

It may be recalled that it was the Chief Minister's initiative to provide bicycles to school-goers under Sabuj Sathi scheme. So far over 84 lakh students have been provided with bicycles. The state government has also provided uniforms to 92 lakh students. Now, the government is providing tabs to 9.5 lakh school goers.