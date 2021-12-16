Hooghly: Posters saying 'MP Locket Chatterjee is missing' found in Pandua

Kolkata: Political tug-of-war has begun with posters stating BJP "MP Locket Chatterjee went missing" were found at crucial places at Pandua in Hooghly on Wednesday morning.



Chatterjee is BJP MP from Hooghly Parliamentary constituency. She had contested as BJP candidate in the Assembly elections from Chinsurah. She was defeated by Asit Majumdar of Trinamool Congress. It is being alleged that Chatterjee had not been visiting the district since the election was over.

Chatterjee, however, claimed that she could not visit the place as she is working in Uttarakhand as per the party's direction.

On Wednesday morning, local people found posters stating "MP Locket Chatterjee is missing" have been put up at all crucial locations in Pandua. But it has not been disclosed who had put up the same.

BJP is holding a stage-in-demonstration at Singur for three days from Tuesday. Several party leaders were found attending the programme.

BJP leadership claimed that the posters have been put up by Trinamool Congress workers. Brushing aside the allegations of BJP, Trinamool Congress Pandua Block Trinamool Congress president Asit Chatterjee said that common people might have put up the posters as they did not find the MP during any emergency.

Locket Chatterjee said: "The posters have been put up to create differences in the party and how can I be present in the agitation and in the areas as I am working for the party in Uttarakhand at present".