Hooghly: 18 block hosps told to reserve beds for Covid patients

Kolkata: With a steep rise in Covid cases in Hooghly in the past few days, the district administration has directed 18 block hospitals to reserve beds for Covid patients. All the block hospitals have been asked to keep adequate oxygen concentrators. An ambulance has been arranged to take the Covid infected patients to the hospitals.



According to sources, Covid cases are mostly reported from Srerampore, Chandannagar and Chinsurah sub-divisions. In the wake of rising numbers of cases, the district administrations have started campaigns to make people aware about the Covid protocols. Various clubs and puja committees have been involved in the campaign.

They will carry out awareness drives in their locality. Campaigns are being undertaken in various marketplaces so that people wear masks and follow Covid norms. State health department has already directed various districts, especially those which report maximum number of cases, to give more emphasis on awareness campaigns so that the people follow Covid protocols while visiting crowded areas.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have been the highest contributors of daily cases so far. The district administrative officials have already been asked to make people aware about the booster vaccination as a sizeable number of populations, especially the elderly citizens, have shown reluctance to get the booster jab.

Incidentally, the health department already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise.

The advisory also spoke about the door to door vaccination campaign in specific areas where elderly vaccination is lower rate. It has also given an emphasis on the completion of primary vaccination.