Homestays, an economic rejuvenator in Hills

Darjeeling: Homestays in the Darjeeling Hills lived up to the theme of World Tourism Day 2022 – "Rethink Tourism." They have added a new dimension to tourism and have emerged as the saviour with the tourism industry hit the hardest by the Covid pandemic.



Most tourists are preferring homestays in the rural areas in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills. As the hill towns also fall prey to unchecked and unplanned urbanisation, the demand for homestays is on the rise. During the tourist season homestays are packed to capacity.

In West Bengal, at 337, Kalimpong district has the maximum number of registered homestays. Darjeeling has 63 registered homestays.

"Homestays have evolved as an important part of the tourism industry. They can now be treated as an independent industry. It is an important component replenishing the Hill economy, especially the rural economy. Tourists are more interested in homestays," stated Anit Thapa, GTA Chief.

Thapa was in Mirik on Tuesday to attend the World Tourism Day commemorations. "The biggest problem in the Hills is unemployment. Homestays are a major contributor in resolving this issue now," stated Thapa.

He urged all to keep peace in the Hills. "If tourism has to flourish in the Hills, there should be no bandhs (strikes). All problems can be resolved through dialogue. Violence and bandhs do not help," added the GTA Chief.