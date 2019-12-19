Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Home secy gets addl charge of Parliamentary Affairs dept

Home secy gets addl charge of Parliamentary Affairs dept

Home secy gets addl charge of Parliamentary Affairs dept

Kolkata: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who is presently posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Commerce and Enterprises department, has been given additional charge of the Parliamentary Affairs department.

MPost

MPost

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top