Home secy gets addl charge of Parliamentary Affairs dept
Kolkata: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who is presently posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Commerce and Enterprises department, has been given additional charge of the Parliamentary Affairs department.
