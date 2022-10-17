Home mins' meeting in Haryana: Shah invites Mamata

KOLKATA: Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah has invited Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to attend a meeting of Home ministers on October 27 and 28 in Surajkund in Haryana.

The home secretaries and DGPs of all states have been invited to the meeting that will deliberate on the country's internal security.

According to sources, an entire gamut of issues ranging from the modernisation of the police force and dangers of drug cartels to disaster preparedness would come up for discussion.

Shah will be the speaker at both the inaugural and valedictory sessions at the two-day meeting that would have seven separate sessions at which the Home ministers of states would make presentations.

The Home ministers are also likely to get one-on-one time slots with Shah during the two days.

However, as no one in the state government wanted to comment on the invite sent to all states on September 30, it has not yet been confirmed whether

the CM or any other senior official from Bengal would attend

the meeting.