'Home ministry says no bomb-making factory in Bengal'

Kolkata: Refuting the claims of Union Home minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Bratya Basu on Tuesday said in a reply to an RTI filed by activist Saket Gokhale, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had clearly stated that it had no information about the existence of bomb-making factories in Bengal.



Last October, Shah had said during an interview that there were bomb-making factories in every district of the state. Following this claim, the activist had filed a 4-point RTI application to the MHA to learn about the source of Shah's comments.

"If we go through the replies of the MHA to the queries raised by Gokhale, we will find that the MHA has given a clean chit to the state government exposing Shah. The MHA has categorically said it had no information about the existence of such factories and law and order is a state subject. The department never informed Shah about the matter," Basu said.

Earlier, Gokhale had shared MHA's response to the RTI on his social media account, exposing Shah's false claim.

Coming down heavily on Shah for making baseless allegations against the law and order situation in the state, Basu urged the former not to spread lies and confuse people in the state.

"How come a Home minister utters such blatant lies and level wild allegations against the state?" he questioned, while addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan.

Gokhale had raised four questions in his RTI application. He had sought a list of the bomb making factories in Bengal as referred to by Amit Shah. He asked whether the MHA had briefed Shah about the same issue. He also asked whether Shah's remarks were based on official records. Lastly, he asked whether the list of the alleged bomb-making factories was shared with the Bengal government and West Bengal police

or not. Basu said soon after the RTI was filed, a senior official of MHA had summoned Gokhale and told him that they had been instructed by the department not to furnish anything on the matter to anyone. "The MHA sat on the RTI. Finally, they gave reply to the queries after Gokhale sent a legal notice to the MHA on the matter," Basu added.

On March 3, MHA in a written reply categorically stated that it had no information regarding the matter. Basu said all the BJP leaders had followed Shah in "telling lies and trying to malign the state government. "Shah had deliberately made this statement before the media as he knew that his friends would never raise any question on the matter. After failing to face TMC politically, BJP has taken recourse to

spread," he added.