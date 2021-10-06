Home ministry calls for meet on Oct 12 to discuss solution for Gorkhas

DARJEELING: The Union Home ministry called for a meeting on October 12 to discuss "solutions to problems related to Gorkhas." Amit Shah, the Union Home minister will also be present at the meeting.



Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and Kurseong MLA BP Bajgain and Mann Ghising, president, GNLF, have received the invitation letters.

The letter signed by Renu Sarin, Director, CS–II, states that the meeting will be held at 4 pm in room number 119, North Block, New Delhi.

With news of the meeting, GNLF, the BJP ally addressing media persons in Darjeeling, claimed that the state government and representatives from Terai and Dooars will also be invited. "The meeting is to discuss a permanent political solution for Gorkhas," claimed Y Lama, spokesperson, GNLF.

"We have not received an invitation to the meeting," stated Roshan Giri, general secretary, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.