Home & Hill Affairs Department issues orders on GTA

Darjeeling: The Home and Hill Affairs Department of the West Bengal Government has issued a set of orders stating that every member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Sabha will "subscribe an oath of affirmation" on July 12 at 11 am at the Chowrasta, Darjeeling. The first meeting of the GTA Sabha will be held on July 15 and Sanchabir Subba, an elected member, will preside over the first meeting.



The order dated 08-07-2022 stated "…the Governor is pleased to appoint Shri Ajit Ranjan Bardhan, IAS, Commissioner, Jalpaiguri Division, before whom every member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Sabha, 2022, shall make and subscribe an oath or affirmation on 12th July, 2022 at 11:00 am at Chowrasta in Darjeeling." The order was signed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department.

The second order states that the first meeting of the GTA Sabha will be held on July 15. A subsequent order states that Sanchabir Subba, an elected member of the 41- Gitdabling Nimbong constituency will preside over the first meeting of the GTA Sabha.

The first meeting will also elect the GTA Chief Executive, Deputy Chief and Chairman. The GTA Chief will take oath of office at a later date.

Out of 45 seats of the GTA, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha bagged 27, Hamro Party 8, TMC 5 and Independent 5.