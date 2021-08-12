Home Guard found hanging in Sitalkuchi

kolkata: Tension prevailed at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar after a home guard was found hung in the garden of the police station on Thursday morning.



According to sources, on Thursday morning policemen of Sitalkuchi police station saw the deceased, Nripen Burman (50), hanging from a tree behind the police station building. Immediately, senior police officials and Executive Magistrate of Mathabhanga, P Sherpa were informed. Burman's body was brought down in front of Sherpa and sent for autopsy examination.Burman lived at his house in the Sangarbari area of Sitalkuchi. Police suspect that Burman had committed suicide. However, his family members were unaware of the cause as there were no problems in his family. On Thursday, he went to the police station like other days. An unnatural death case has been registered. A probe has been initiated.