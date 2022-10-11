Home delivery of meals & biz at food stalls: Panchayats dept earns over Rs 17.77L this Puja

KOLKATA: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has earned over Rs 17.77 lakh through the home delivery of a plethora of food items and food stalls put up adjacent to eight Puja pandals in the city.



The West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC), an autonomous organisation under P & RD department which executed the entire network of catering to the taste buds of food lovers has earned over Rs 12.45 crore through food stalls while the home delivery of food at doorsteps fetched Rs 5.31 lakh.

When it comes to sales at the food stalls, the day of Nabami (October 4) was the most impressive with Rs 3.02 lakh sales recorded.

In the home delivery network too, Nabami was the best with over Rs 1.81 lakh in sales.

The food stall set up near Jagat Mukherjee Park Puja pandal near Sovabazar alone sold food items worth over Rs 1.41 lakh on Nabami while the food delivery on the same day fetched over Rs 1.69 lakh.

The Nabami home delivery menu comprised Basmati Chaler Bhat, Gawa Ghee, Sukto, Bhetki Paturi, Kochi Pathar Jhol (4pc), Chatni and Misti priced at Rs 550.

The online food delivery started from the day of Sasthi (October 1 ) and continued till Dashami (October 5) while the stalls were operational from Panchami to Dashami.

The overall food sale at Jagat Mukherjee park stall was over Rs 5.51 lakh.

The Dashami lunch platter that had special emphasis on sweets that included Ranaghat Pantua, Saktigarh Lyangcha, Kalna Rosogolla, Nadia Nikuti (50 gm), Paschim Medinipurer Balushahi and Payesh from the house of SHG women along with Sada Polao, Navaratna Korma and Jhurjhure Alu available at Rs 375 fetched nearly Rs 45,000.

The dinner menu from Sasthi to Dashami that was Chicken Biryani and Chicken Chaap at Rs 250 fetched over Rs 57,000 for WBCADC.

Last year WBCADC earned over Rs 15 lakh through the same network with footfall at the food stalls much less due to Covid restrictions.