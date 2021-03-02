Holistic dev works in Keshiary to help TMC regain lost ground





Kolkata: All round development starting from construction of Junglekanya Setu to bringing in the area under Paschimanchal Unnayan Parishad by Mamata Banerjee-led state government will help Trinamool Congress (TMC) to regain its lost ground at Keshiary Assembly constituency in West Midnapore.

In 2016 Assembly polls, Paresh Murmu won by 40,749 votes from this constituency. But, in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, TMC suffered a major setback here as Manas Bhuniya trailed by 10,874 votes.

This constituency was once a Maoist hotbed and Mamata Banerjee carried out massive development in the area.

TMC leadership identified the loopholes that led to its defeat here that was attributed to lack of coordination among the party workers since 2018 Panchayat polls. Ironing out all issues, TMC workers are now leaving no stones unturned to ensure that TMC wins the seat by at least 5,000 votes, said a senior TMC leader of the district.

TMC is already on its way to regain the lost ground as recently it has reclaimed 25-seat Keshiary Panchayat Samity with two BJP members joining TMC, taking the latter's strength to 14.

The leader claimed that the situation improved after Suvendu Adhikari's exit as all "the traitors" were identified. The Assembly constituency—with around 1.20 lakh electorates including 35 per cent, 27 per cent and 0.05 per cent Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and minority voters respectively comprises the entire Keshiary block and 8 Gram Panchayats including Alikosha, Angua, Dantan I and II of Dantan I block— has been brought under Paschimanchal Unnayan Parshad in 2016, allowing each 'anchal' to get Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 crore every year for carrying out development at the grassroot-level.

Again, the fulfillment of the people's long-standing demands by constructing the state's longest river-bridge 'Junglekanya Setu'—will also pay dividends to the TMC. The issue of access to safe drinking water in the constituency—where most of the area is dry due to its geographical location— has also been addressed. At least 40 submersible pumps were set up in the area. Moreover, setting up of a degree college, an ITI, Kishan Mandi along with construction of Kharagpur-Keshiary-Narayangarh and Belda-Keshiary roads are some of the major development works in the Assembly constituency that the party workers are highlighting during the campaigning. Keshiary Pratyusa Eco Park was also inaugurated a few months back.

The sitting MLA, Paresh Murmu, said: "We are confident of our victory based on the development works carried out by Mamata Banerjee and the party's united fight against the divisive politics of BJP."



