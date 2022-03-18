Holi & Shab-E-Barat: Over 3K cops to be deployed across city

kolkata: The city police has made elaborate security arrangements for Dol Jatra, Holi and Shab-E-Barat on Friday and Saturday.



According to sources, around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city on Friday, including senior officials. Around 400 police pickets will be set up across the city. Among them, maximum of the pickets will be set up in the Port division. This apart, 27 Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) will be stationed in strategic points, from where they would be moved when necessary during the daytime. On Friday night, 19 HRFS will be deployed while 12 will be on road on Saturday night. Senior officials will patrol the city in order to supervise the security arrangements.

Deputy Commissioners (DC) of the nine divisions have been instructed to supervise the police arrangements. Multiple mobile patrolling vans will patrol in each division and Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be at strategic points across the city. Apart from law and order, special anti-crime teams will also be deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The women teams of Kolkata Police, popularly known as 'The Winners', will also patrol the city along with 'Shakti' teams. This apart, Joint Commissioners and Additional Commissioners will be supervising the overall arrangement. Police have also requested people not to throw colour on any person forcefully. Residents of high-rise buildings have been asked not to throw colour balloons from the rooftop.

Housing complex associations have been asked to keep the door of the rooftop closed. Traffic police personnel will be performing special naka checking to put a leash on errant bike riders and drivers. River traffic police personnel will, patrol in the water with speed boats and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel will be kept in reserve at all the police stations for quick response.