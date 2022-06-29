Hold fresh polls: HC tells med council

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday passed an order directing the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) to conduct fresh elections so that the new committee could take charge from November this year.



Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya also observed that election results of the WBMC should be published within October.

He also ordered the formation of an ad hoc committee—for the interim period from August 1 till the new panel is elected— which will take care of the daily activities of the council and will also ensure a smooth election process.

The committee will not, however, have the power to take any major decision like cancelling the license of the doctors.