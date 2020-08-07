Hoax call about bomb blast sends police into a tizzy, one held, says did it for fun

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police for making a hoax call at the police control room in Lalbazar. He was produced at the Bankshall Court on Thursday and has been remanded to judicial custody for one day.



According to police, the youth identified as Arkaprava Ganguly of Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas called up at the dial 100 late on Tuesday night and claimed that a bomb will explode by next morning in a place where major damages will be done.

Immediately multiple teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were called in. Throughout the night, all possible vulnerable areas were checked but police found nothing.

On Wednesday police started tracking the location of the mobile number using which the call was made. In the afternoon cops came up with Ganguly's name and address and following that he was detained. During interrogation, Ganguly claimed that he did it just for fun.

After grilling him for several hours, cops understood that the call he made was a hoax. Later a case was initiated against him and he was arrested.