HMI & Indian Air Force organise quarantine for 'air warriors'

Darjeeling: The ability to turn around a crisis to one's advantage is the hallmark of any successful organization and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, has once again proved this. The HMI and Indian Air Force recently organised quarantine for 'Air Warriors In BLUE', with an indoor survival and rescue training course.



"During their quarantine period 53 Air Warriors of Air Force Station, Kurseong, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Air Command successfully completed Indoor Survival and Rescue Training at HMI, Darjeeling," stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI.

Group Captain Y K Bajaj of the Indian Air Force had approached the Institute to provide a quarantine facility to the Air Force personnel who were travelling to the Air Force Station, Kurseong, from various parts of the country.

Accordingly, the training programme was conceptualized by Principal HMI. During the 14 day' quarantine period in various phases, from 23 Jul to 18 Sep 2020, 53 Air Force personnel successfully completed survival training and indoor survival challenges.

Various mountain hazards; do n don'ts in the mountains; use of various safety equipment and rope, improvised resources, high altitude hazards, shelters, improvised first aid procedure, emergency response procedures; use of rope and anchors for safety and use during climb and descend along with first aid medical response formed an integral part of the course.

"To keep them occupied during this period various activities were planned which are being executed by the Institute officials and staff staying inside the campus. The trainees started their day with two hours of physical training including aerobics, strengthening exercises, yoga and meditation. The regime followed at HMI

ensures that all air warriors remain safe, motivated and free of any infectious diseases including Corona," added the Principal.

The institute also supported the Air Force Station, Kurseong, to gear up for a long battle against Corona by providing a low-cost non-invasive ventilator and modifying the common wash/water tap point into a foot-operated system at a minimal cost. Incidentally, the low-cost non-invasive ventilator has been designed indigenously by the HMI.

Himalayan Mountaineering Institute is an autonomous body under the control of the Ministry of Defence. Founded on November 4, 1954, this pioneer mountaineering institute has trained thousands of mountaineers from across the globe which includes a sizable number of Indian Armed Forces personnel.