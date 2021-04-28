HMC starts collection of bio-medical waste

KOLKATA: In a bid to check the spread of Covid, the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) has taken up an initiative to collect bio-medical waste separately from houses of Covid patients for dumping those directly in the bio-medical waste management system at the nearest hospital.



A team of conservancy workers are working to ensure the same. The civic body is providing a yellow-coloured biomedical waste collection bag to family members of the patients.

According to a senior officer of the civic body, the idea was mooted after making the arrangement of placing a separate bin at polling stations for bio-medical waste where electorates dumped hand gloves after casting their votes. After the election was over, the biomedical wastages were directly dumped to the nearest hospitals that have bio-medical waste management facilities.

"So, we decided to introduce the mechanism for Covid management in the area that is under the HMC jurisdiction," the officer said, adding that the civic body gets information from the health department officials about Covid positive residents. Accordingly, a conservancy worker from the nearest ward office is rushed to the house to provide the bag. The waste is getting collected after every two days or so.

The civic body is also thoroughly sanitising the building, from where cases are reported. HMC employees, wearing PPE kits, are carrying out the drive. The civic body has also taken up initiatives to ensure adequate ambulances services. The district authorities have also taken up steps to increase the number of beds fitted with oxygen supply at least by 100.