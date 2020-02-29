HM Amit Shah to visit Kolkata tomorrow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat on Sunday.
The Home Minister is also scheduled to address two public meetings in Kolkata the same day.
Shah is currently on a two-day visit to Odisha where he chaired the 24th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar and addressed a public meeting.
(Inputs from indiatoday.in)
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gandii Baat actor Anveshi is a digital sensation29 Feb 2020 3:04 PM GMT
Thappad day one: Film collects Rs 3.07cr29 Feb 2020 3:03 PM GMT
Traditional Mexican Guacamole29 Feb 2020 2:58 PM GMT
Lasagne Verdi al Forno29 Feb 2020 2:57 PM GMT
Towards understanding relationships29 Feb 2020 2:54 PM GMT