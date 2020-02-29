HM Amit Shah to address rally today
Kolkata: Amit Shah, Union Home minister will address a rally in the city on Sunday.
He is scheduled to arrive in the city in the morning and is expected to inaugurate 29 Special Composite Group Complex at New Town. He will address a public meeting at the Sahid Minar in the afternoon. He is likely to meet the BJP functionaries at a star hotel and leave for Delhi on Sunday night.
According to sources, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH) has called for a protest march against the arrival of Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda who are scheduled to address a public rally and speak in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Sunday.
"Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind (JUH) is always against Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA. JUH is constantly protesting against it. We will tomorrow (March 1) whether we will welcome Shah just the way Narendra Modi was welcomed – with black flags," said JUH state president Siddiqullah Chowdhury.
