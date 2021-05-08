Hit & run case: 4 held after one dead, cop hurt

KOLKATA: Police arrested four persons after a man was run over by a car being driven by a youth in an inebriated state early on Friday morning in Kasba.



A policeman, who was on duty in the area, also suffered injury as the accused tried to flee and hit him.

According to police, a group of youths had gathered at a hookah bar located on Rajdanga Main Road styled as 'Singhjee dhaba,' which was kept open despite the restrictions imposed.

The main accused was identified as Rajdeep Sharma, who got involved in an altercation along with his friends. In a fit of rage, Sharma rammed his car into another luxurious car belonging to a youth.

Sharma's car hit a few other parked cars there and ran over a rag picker, identified as Tapan Dey (50) of Tiljala, while he was collecting waste.

Meanwhile, Uday Biswas, a police constable who was on special anti-snatching watch duty reached the spot after being informed about the trouble. His motorcycle was also hit by Sharma's car and he suffered a fracture on his hand after falling down. The car came to a halt after hitting another.

Locals detained Sharma and manhandled him. Later, cops from Kasba police station rushed to the spot and rescued Sharma. He was rushed to a private hospital from where he was discharged after necessary treatment.

Later, police arrested Sharma along with two other youths. Cops have also arrested the 'dhaba' owner, identified as Rohit Rajput, for keeping the restaurant open violating the state government's order.