Historic movement of goods between Bengal to North-East India via B'desh flagged off

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) or erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust marked a historic day in maritime relations between India and Bangladesh on Thursday with its first movement of transit goods to Tripura through Chattogram Port in Bangladesh.



Vessel MV Shejyoti is carrying four transit containers laden with TMT steel bars from Tata Steel and pulses from ETC Agro Processing. The containers will be off-loaded and loaded on trailers at Chattogram Port and from there they will travel through road and cover a distance of 200 km to reach Agartala. The Port is coordinating this movement with the help of High Commission of India at Dhaka and Chattogram Port Authority at Bangladesh. Customs authorities, Tripura government and Land Port Authority are also providing necessary help in the matter. Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Ministry of Shipping and Minister of State for Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the journey virtually.

Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP, Kolkata and other senior officers were present at the function at Kolkata Dock System. "The opening of this route strengthens the long-standing friendship between India and Bangladesh. This multi-modal route is a win-win situation for both the countries. For India, the route would reduce distance, time and logistic cost for transportation of goods to and from North-East. Job creation, boosting investment in logistics sector, integration of supply chain facilities and promotion of business services such as transport, insurance are the major advantages for Bangladesh," said a senior SMP official. In future, substantial quantities of rice, wheat, pulses, steel and project cargo is expected to be transported to the North-East region through this route. India had signed an MoU with Bangladesh in 2015 for the movement of Indian goods there through waterways, rail, road or multi-modal transport.