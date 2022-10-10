Historians to urge CM to preserve 200-yr-old Basu Bati

KOLKATA: Historians will urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to preserve Basu Bati in North Kolkata, one of the main houses connected with India's freedom movement, from crumbling down.



The building, which is nearly 200-year-old, is a witness to important incidents that took place in Bengal during the 19th century. To protest against Viceroy Lord Curzon's proposal to partition Bengal, a rally was held on October 16, 1905. It was led by Rabindranath Tagore. The rally had started from Manicktala and culminated at Basu Bati, where Rabindranath tied 'Rakhis' on the hands of the Muslims to strengthen communal unity. During the rally, Tagore sang patriotic songs and the violin was played by Upendra Kishore Roy Chowdhury, Satyajit Ray's grandfather.

At Kandi in Murshidabad, Bangalakshmir Brata was observed on October 16, 1905. The famous littereateur Ramendra Sundar Tribedi wrote Bangalakshmir Bratakatha, which was read on that day as a mark of protest.

Swami Vivekananda on his return from the West on February 19, 1897 was taken to this house from Sealdah station. Swamiji had breakfast at the house and addressed the gathering. The three Basu brothers Mahendralal, Pashupati and Nandalal were famous in Kolkata. Nandalal was a renowned artist. Sri Ramakrishna had visited the house and met Pashupati Basu. Sister Nivedita, who used to stay at Bosepara Lane, was a frequent visitor to this house because of her closeness to Nandalal Basu.

Historians said when the country is celebrating country's 75 years of Independence, it is high time to preserve the building.

The first exhibition to showcase Swadeshi goods like match boxes and khadi products was held at the house in 1906.

Senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said as it was a private property and the state government could not intervene.

The house has been declared as a heritage structure. They said no one has approached the civic body with a concrete proposal for its preservation.

"To preserve the structure, huge money is required and it is difficult for the state government or the KMC to bear the cost as it is a private property," the officials added.