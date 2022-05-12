Hiring of principals in govt-aided schools: State starts online application process

kolkata:The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has commenced the process of online application for recruitment of principals in the state-aided colleges across Bengal. The Commission expects to fill up 80 odd vacancies of Principals existing in the 452 odd government-aided colleges. The last date of online application is June 10.



This is the fifth advertisement on the part of WBCSC for recruitment of Principals since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power in 2011. Earlier, recommendations for 325 such posts have been made by the Commission in connection with advertisements issued in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Before 2011, the number of principals was below 100 in the state-aided colleges

"For the first time this year, a lower age limit has been introduced as a criteria for the principal's post. Special emphasis has been given upon research experience with an applicant needing to have at least 10 research publications in journals," a senior official of WBCSC said.

The age limit should be not below 40 years and not above 55 years as on January 1, 2022.

He added that the research score needs to be 110 as per regulations of University Grants Commission and later notified by the state Higher Education department in March. 15 years teaching experience, minimum qualification of Associate Professor and PhD degree is mandatory.

The methodology for calculating academic/research scores for university and college teachers as per UGC regulations 2018 has been stated in detail in the advertisement of the Commission.