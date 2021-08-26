Himalayan Rlys to offer 20% off on fares during lean season

DARJEELING: In order to woo passengers, the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railways has decided to give 20 per cent discount on services during the lean tourist season on all DHR services.



Along with the Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri passenger service resuming on Wednesday, the parcel van service has also resumed after a long gap of 30 years. The passenger service had been discontinued since March 2020 with the outbreak of the Pandemic.

The months of July, August, September, January and February will be treated as lean tourist season and 20 per cent discount will be given on DHR fare. At present, the joy rides cost Rs. 1,600 per passenger for vista dome coach; Rs. 1,500 for steam service and Rs. 10,00 for diesel service.

For the passenger train from Darjeeling to NJP or vice-versa, fare is Rs 1,200 per passenger for vista dome coach and Rs 14,20 for first class.

The parcel van has a capacity of 5 tons and will cost around Rs. 5,000 from Darjeeling to NJP or vice versa. While the vista dome coach has a sitting capacity of 29 passengers, the first class can accommodate 17 passengers.

"From August 30 we are also starting the Siliguri Rongtong Jungle Tea Safari comprising a vista dome dining coach hauled by a steam locomotive. The train will start from Siliguri at 4pm and will go upto Rongtong. We will offer tea in the coach. At 6 pm, the train will be back. It will cost Rs. 1,000 per passenger," stated Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, Divisional Railway Manager, Kathihar.

Meanwhile vista dome tourist coaches have started plying from NJP to Alipurduar junction and vice versa on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays covering a distance of 169km in five-and-a-half hours. A one-way ticket will cost Rs. 755.

"The world heritage DHR is a major tourist attraction of this region. We will be working out a draft plan for branding, promotion and sales for the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways both in the domestic as well as foreign sector," stated Samrat Sanyal, general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.