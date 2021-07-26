Himalayan Goral born in captivity

Darjeeling: A female fawn was born to a Himalayan Goral at the Dowhill conservation breeding centre in Kurseong. This breeding centre is under the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp,) Darjeeling.



"A female fawn was born to Ruksana. It was fathered by Suraj. Both the Ghoral and the fawn are in good health," stated Dharmdeo Rai, Director, Pnhzp. Himalayan Gorals are horned ruminant native animals of the Himalayas and Hindukush (1000m to 4000m) and are herbivores. They resemble wild goats.

"This takes the number of Gorals under Pnhzp to 26," Rai added.

The Pnhzp was founded in 1958 and specializes in the captive breeding of endangered Himalayan species including Red Panda, Snow Leopard,Tibetan Wolf, Blue Sheep, Himalayan Tahr and Satyr Tragopan (crimson horned pheasant.)