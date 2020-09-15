Hilsa from B'desh reaches Kolkata

Kolkata: The first consignment of Hilsa fish that had reached Petrapole border on Monday evening were available at a number of big markets in the city and its adjoining areas on Tuesday morning. 20 tonnes of fish of the river Padma that hit city markets is a part of the 1450 tonnes of Ilish that is slated to be exported to Bengal by the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh in the next few days.



Though the price was on the higher side but the fish loving Bengalis were ready to cough up more for buying their favourite fish. The price of 1 kg of Hilsa hovered in the range of Rs 1300-1500 while a 1.5 kg fish sold at Rs 1800 per kg. Patipukur fish market, Manicktala, Sealdah and Howrah fish market received a reasonable share of the 20 tonne consignment. 4 tonnes were sold at Patipukur market alone. It was only a few days back when the Bangladesh government granted special permission to its fish traders to export to Bengal. The neighbouring country had banned exports of hilsa fish in 2012 and now it issues special permission to export the fish.

The entire quantity of 1450 tonnes of the quintessential Bengali delicacy will arrive in batches over a month.