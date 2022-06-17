Hills: Workers of ten tea estates end agitation

darjeeling: The ongoing agitation by workers of 10 tea estates under the Darjeeling Organic Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd (DOTEPL) formerly popular as the Bansal Group was lifted on Thursday after a written assurance by the group to clear due wages by June 22.



The Hill Terai Dooars Plantation Workers Union (HTDPWU) affiliated to the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha has threatened to beef up agitation if the Owners fail to pay the wages and salary by June 22.

Since June 13 workers have been staging "Dharna" (sit in protest) in front of the District Magistrate's office in Darjeeling, protesting the non-payment of wages and salary in these 10 gardens for the last two months. On Thursday Amar Lama, General Secretary, BGPM, addressing the agitating workers stated that the DOTEPL in a letter has stated that workers' wages and staff salary for two fortnights. "We are working on funds arrangement from sales collections and other sources and expect to clear the ongoing wages/ salaries early next week , most likely by 21st/ 22nd June 2022" assured the letter. "We will hereby lift the ongoing agitation. If the Management fails to pay the wages and salaries by June 22, we will hold a meeting and will chalk our future course of action," stated Lama.A BGPM delegation also met the Darjeeling District Magistrate.

"The DM has assured us that a meeting will be held with the Management to address other issues including non-deposit of Provident Fund, Gratuity and Pension within 15th July in Darjeeling" added JB Tamang, DTPWU leader.