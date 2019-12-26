Hills to witness long marches against CAA

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha (GJYM) has withdrawn the bandh slated for December 29 in Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills. Instead they have given a call for long marches in protest of CAA and NRC.



The GJYM, youth wing of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binay faction) had called for the 24-hour bandh in the Hills on December 29.

In a press conference in Darjeeling on Thursday, Amrit Yonzon, President said: "The GJM Chief Binoy Tamang had requested us to call off the bandh owing to the ongoing tourist rush and the festive season. We held an emergency meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting resolved to withdraw the bandh. We resolved to hold two long marches in protest of CAA and NRC."

On December 28, a long March will be held from Darjeeling motor stand to Kurseong motor stand. "Rallies from Dali, Ghoom, Sonada and other areas will join the main rally en route and we will March to Kurseong," stated Yonzon. On January 5, a similar march will be held from Kurseong to Siliguri.

Earlier during the day Binay Tamang, President, GJM in a press conference in Siliguri stated that he has appealed to the GJVM to withdraw the bandh. "GJVM is one of our main frontal organisations. We fully support their anti CAA and NRC agitation," Tamang said.

(Image from jagran.com)